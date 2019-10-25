Residents Encouraged to Start Local Fire Safe Councils

San Diego County, CA — Because fire season is now a year-round threat in San Diego, enlisting the support of community volunteers is critical to ensure the safety of the County. The Fire Safe Council of San Diego County is encouraging communities to create local fire safe councils to increase their neighborhood’s chances of surviving a wildfire. San Diego County currently has 41 community fire safe councils – the most of any county in the state – and they want to see that number grow.

Community fire safe councils are grassroots, community-led organizations that mobilize residents to protect homes, communities, and the environment from wildfire. The Fire Safe Council of San Diego County (FSCSDC) has a dedicated staff member who can help interested residents start a council in their area. Once a local fire safe council is established, the FSDSDC offers a variety of services to support and the San Diego network of community fire safe councils, including bi-monthly meetings, workshops and education, networking with other local councils and fire agencies, and assisting with grant applications.

“With the growing threat of wildfires, there’s never been a more urgent need for wildfire mitigation ambassadors,” says Sheryl Landrum, Vice President of the Fire Safe Council of San Diego County. “When volunteers band together to form local fire safe councils, they take on a leadership role in their community and provide a layer of protection that can save lives and protect property,” she added.

To learn more about community fire safe councils, contact Britney Munoz of the Fire Safe Council of San Diego County at: Britney.munoz@rcdsandiego.org / 619-562-0096. Or visit the Fire Safe Council website: www.firesafesdcounty.org.

Flier can be downloaded HERE