Residents Encouraged to Apply for Open Vacancy on Senior Citizens Affairs Commission

The City of Vista has an opening on its Senior Citizens Affairs Commission. Residents can obtain an application online and submissions are due September 11, 2017. For questions or more information regarding the duties and meeting days for this committee, please contact Kathy Valdez, City Clerk, 760.643.5320 or e-mail at kvaldez@cityofvista.com.

Qualifications for Commission Membership:

Resident of the City of Vista

18 years of age

Miscellaneous Information