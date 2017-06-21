Residents Asked to Conserve: Flex Alert Issued Across California

The week’s hot temperatures are expected to drive up people’s use of air conditioners, which can strain the power grid.

The California Independent System Operation Corporation (ISO) issued a statewide Flex Alert on Monday, asking California residents to voluntarily conserve electricity through Wednesday evening as a heat wave sweeps through the state.

Cal ISO, the state’s power grid operator, is asking residents to voluntarily conserve electricity between 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The week’s hot temperatures are expected to drive up people’s use of air conditioners, which can strain the power grid.

San Diego Gas and Electric (SDG&E) said it does not anticipate having issues meeting the energy demand over the course of the week, but the company is still encouraging customers to conserve energy.

With temperatures nearing triple digits in some parts of San Diego County, residents looking to escape the heat can head to cool zones across the region. You can find the full list here.

SDG&E is also offering the following tips to help San Diegans conserve energy…

Set thermostat at 78 degrees when home

Use fans instead of A/C

Unplug TV, cable, DVD, or gaming devices when idle or use smart power strip

Turn off unnecessary lights

Hold off on doing laundry and using dishwater until after 9 p.m.

Use compact fluorescent lamps or LEDs

Close blinds, shades, or drapes during hottest part of the day

Check weather-stripping around doors and caulking around windows

If you have a pool, check pool pump