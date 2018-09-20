Residential Burglary-Vista

On September 19th, 2018, at 9:30 AM, the San Diego Sheriff Department’s Communication Center received a call through 911, advising a residential burglary in progress at 2629 Seacrest CT., in the City of Vista. The reporting party stated, a 9 year old boy was home alone at the residence, when a black male adult entered the residence through the rear sliding door. The suspect began throwing household items around the house. The child went into the garage of the residence to hide. The suspect left the residence and was last seen walking across the driveway of the residence in an eastern direction. The 9 year old ran to a neighbor’s house asking for help.

Sheriff deputies quickly arrived on scene and immediately began establishing a perimeter around the location. Sheriff’s ASTREA and K9 Units were requested to assist with the search for the suspect. ASTREA arrived on scene and began giving public announcements of the suspect’s description along with asking the public to call 911 if the suspect was seen. At this time, the suspect remains outstanding. The suspect is described as a black male adult (Mid 20’s), short bushy black hair, wearing a blue Captain America T-Shirt, brown shorts and a bandage on one of his knees.

The child was uninjured and the loss from the residence is unknown at this time.