A Resident at Vista Village Celebrates a Vibrant Life On The Dance Floor



VISTA, CA (October, 2017) Vista Village, a local senior living community, is celebrating a Vibrant Life® with a ‘Livin’ the Dream’ event. Community resident Teresa Carnes is living out her dream to learn to dance.



Teresa Carnes has been a resident at Vista Village for over a year. One of her wishes was to learn to dance with a professional. The community has arranged for her to dance with the owner of Fred Astaire Dance studio, Kage and Brenda Hart. She will be decked out in a new dress, complete with hair and make up done as well.



When: October 20, 2017 at 1:00 pm – Where: Fred Astaire Dance Studio, Kage and Brenda Hart 845 S. Coast Hwy, Oceanside

Vista Village’s Vibrant Life Program consists of four Signature Programs that were developed as a tool to help insure the community provides quality programming that contribute to the overall well-being and self-worth of its residents. One component of the program is “Livin’ the Dream” a program designed to take residents dreams and make them a reality.

The community is assisting residents to find their purpose, to search out how each can better incorporate the seven components to living: Be Inspired, Be Well, Be Challenged, Be Adventurous, Be Family, Be Social and Be Connected.

“Our mission is ‘to optimize health and well-being by passionately promoting a Vibrant Life® filled with joyful experiences, meaningful endeavors, and abundant opportunities so that our residents connect with family, friends and the local community,’ said Ashley Cole, Vista Village Vibrant Life Director.



