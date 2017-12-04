Request for Proposals Extended – Adult Literacy Services

EXTENDED TO JANUARY 25, 2018 – CONSULTANT FOR ADULT LITERACY SERVICES

The Oceanside Public Library, a department of the City of Oceanside, has extended its Request for Proposals (RFP) for Consultant for Adult Literacy Services, seeking a qualified consultant to review all aspects of the Library’s provision of literacy services for English-speaking adults, with a new deadline of Thursday, January 25, 2018, at 4:00 p.m. PST. The Consultant’s recommendations may be applied to the Oceanside READS Literacy Program, or to any Adult Literacy services the Library may provide or coordinate.

The consultant will be expected to address the following areas and make recommendations:

Community adult literacy needs and outcomes analysis

Progress and status tracking for adult learners

Resource management to meet objectives and service level needs

Tools and materials

Marketing and collaboration

The RFP may be found on the City’s website:

http://www.ci.oceanside.ca.us/gov/pw/propmgmt/opps/adult_literacy.asp

Proposals must be received no later than 4:00 p.m. PST on Thursday, January 25, 2018. Please direct all questions to Brad Penner, Library Division Manager, at bpenner@ci.oceanside.ca.us no later than Wednesday, January 10, 2018.