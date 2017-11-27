November 30th through December 17th at Vista Broadway Theatre located at 340 East Broadway, Vista. Starring Vanessa Kramer and Douglas Davis, Tickets are $24.50 Wednesday through Saturday shows 7:30 pm. Saturday and Sundays at 1 :00 pm.
The Rented Christmas – A Feel Good Holiday Classic
Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!
- Published: 4 hours ago on November 27, 2017
- By: Editor
- Last Modified: November 25, 2017 @ 8:49 am
- Filed Under: Travel
NEXT ARTICLE →
“A CHRISTMAS CAROL – THE MUSICAL” At WELK RESORTS THEATRE
← PREVIOUS ARTICLE
“Miracle on 34th Street – A Live Musical Radio Play”