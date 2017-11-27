Loading...
The Rented Christmas – A Feel Good Holiday Classic

November 30th through December 17th at Vista Broadway Theatre located at 340 East Broadway, Vista. Starring Vanessa Kramer and Douglas Davis, Tickets are $24.50 Wednesday through Saturday shows 7:30 pm. Saturday and Sundays at 1 :00 pm.
Inline image
