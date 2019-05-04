Remembering Firefighters

MARIE WALDRON, State Assemblymember .. Today, May 4th, we observe International Firefighters Day to both remember the firefighters who have died while serving our communities, and show our support and appreciation to the firefighters worldwide who continue to protect us every day.



Firefighters demonstrate incredible bravery and courage as they battle scorching flames and endure dangerous conditions. Those in our 75th District community are regularly forced to battle extreme local wildfires, and even get called to assist with other crises throughout our Great State.



Last month, I was honored to dedicate a portion of the 1-15 in Escondido as “CaL FIRE Firefighter Cory Iverson Memorial Highway” (ACR 205) to recognize the ultimate sacrifice of our hometown hero who gave his life while serving on the front lines of the Thomas Fire.



This day is dedicated to the firefighters who have lost their lives while serving our communities and protecting our families. Thank you for your service.





