Do you remember your first time?

Costume and set rentals are another added expense. Each rental package for a Moonlight Stage Production show ranges from $15,000 – $30,000.
It takes a village to bring The Moonlight to life each year, and while ticket sales cover a portion of the costs listed above, we still have to raise money to cover the difference while keeping the quality of our productions high and our ticket prices low.
As we near the end of 2017, we hope you’ll think back to the first time you attended The Moonlight and will be inspired to make a tax-deductible gift to The Moonlight Cultural Foundation. By partnering with The Moonlight with a gift of $25, $100 or $500 you become a part of creating Moonlight memories for families like yours each season. Every gift helps, no matter the amount — and your tax benefits will be maximized if you give before December 31, 2017 at 11:59pm.
Thank you for all your support. We aren’t lying when we say we love you to the moon and back. We thank you for feeling the same way about The Moonlight.