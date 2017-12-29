Do you remember your first time?

We all remember the first time we came to The Moonlight; The walk to the beautiful Amphitheatre as the sun sets, waiting in line for the gate to open to get the best spot on the great lawn, the sound of laughter as families and friends come together to enjoy a pre-show picnic, and the dimming of the lights as the magic onstage begins.For over 35 seasons, The Moonlight has been dazzling theatre lovers with Broadway-caliber performances nestled in Vista’s Brengle Terrace Park.

When you’re in the audience, you’re seeing the final product, but it takes a village to bring a show to life at The Moonlight with months of preparation, hundreds of creative minds coming together, and a committed staff working day and night until the product you see onstage is nearly perfect. Have you ever wondered “what does it cost to bring a season to life at The Moonlight?” We’ve put together some numbers for you: