The REINS Country Hoedown draws over 800 guests from our local community. The evening includes a delicious BBQ Dinner by Firehouse Que and Brew, live entertainment by The Clay Colton Band, a silent auction, carnival game area, and riding demonstrations by our very own riders!
$1000 Gas Giveaway Raffle tickets available here.
For our 21st year we have added a casino gaming area that will include tables for BlackJack “21” and Roulette. All proceeds from this event go directly to support REINS.
Catered by
Sponsored “In Memory of Runty”
Tickets $55 General Admission Pre-Sale; $65 At Door
$45 Military/Senior Pre-Sale; $55 At Door $25 Child $145 Family Pack (includes 2 adult, 2 child)
- 4 pm Gates Open
- 5 pm Riding Demonstration
- 6 pm Dinner
- Live Music all night long!
-
THANK YOU TO OUR 2017 SPONSORS!
Judge Sponsors
Professional Numismatist Guild, Inc. • God’s Gift • Angel Society • In Memory of Otis Heald
Sheriff Sponsors
Fallbrook Propane Co . • Pacific Western Bank • Perrault Family • Nystrom Family • Pinamonti Family • Pankey Ranch
Deputy Sponsors
Mueller’s Greenhouses • Elizabeth McCoy, Attorney at Law • The Hampton Family
BBQ Catering Sponsor – In Memory of Runty
Gas Giveaway Sponsor – Always Good Butterflies
Dance Floor Sponsor – Christa Mueller
Casino Table Sponsors
Tom Grucky and Karen Davis • Michael Rubin Insurance Agency, Inc. • Coldwell Banker Village Properties
Carnival Booth Sponsor
The Harney Family