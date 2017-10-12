Loading...
REINS Country Hoedown

By   /  October 12, 2017  /  No Comments

The REINS Country Hoedown draws over 800 guests from our local community. The evening includes a delicious BBQ Dinner by Firehouse Que and Brew, live entertainment by The Clay Colton Band, a silent auction, carnival game area, and riding demonstrations by our very own riders!

$1000 Gas Giveaway Raffle tickets available here.

For our 21st year we have added a casino gaming area that will include tables for BlackJack “21” and Roulette.  All proceeds from this event go directly to support REINS.

 Live Music By

Catered by

Sponsored  “In Memory of Runty”

Tickets  $55 General Admission Pre-Sale; $65 At Door

$45 Military/Senior Pre-Sale; $55 At Door $25 Child  $145 Family Pack (includes 2 adult, 2 child)

 Schedule of Events
  •  4 pm Gates Open
  • 5 pm Riding Demonstration
  • 6 pm Dinner
  • Live Music all night long!

  • THANK YOU TO OUR 2017 SPONSORS!

    Judge Sponsors

    Professional Numismatist Guild, Inc. •  God’s Gift • Angel Society • In Memory of Otis Heald

    Sheriff Sponsors

    Creekside Veterinary Service

    Fallbrook Propane Co . • Pacific Western Bank • Perrault Family • Nystrom Family • Pinamonti Family • Pankey Ranch

    Deputy Sponsors

    Golden Eagle Hay

    Mueller’s Greenhouses • Elizabeth McCoy, Attorney at Law • The Hampton Family

     BBQ Catering Sponsor – In Memory of Runty

    Gas Giveaway Sponsor  – Always Good Butterflies

    Dance Floor Sponsor – Christa Mueller

    Casino Table Sponsors

    Tom Grucky and Karen Davis • Michael Rubin Insurance Agency, Inc. • Coldwell Banker Village Properties

    Carnival Booth Sponsor

    The Harney Family

