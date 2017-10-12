The REINS Country Hoedown draws over 800 guests from our local community. The evening includes a delicious BBQ Dinner by Firehouse Que and Brew, live entertainment by The Clay Colton Band, a silent auction, carnival game area, and riding demonstrations by our very own riders!

$1000 Gas Giveaway Raffle tickets available here.

For our 21st year we have added a casino gaming area that will include tables for BlackJack “21” and Roulette. All proceeds from this event go directly to support REINS.