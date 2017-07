Dr. Jane Katz, a 74-year former Olympic swimmer, has launched a revolutionary program, ‘W.E.T.s for Vets’ which aims to “help rehabilitate the mind, body and spirit of our nation’s military veterans.”

Through “water exercise training,” the program hopes to connect veterans with others who may also be struggling either mentally or physically, and bring joy through fun water activities.

