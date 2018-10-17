REGISTRATION UNDERWAY FOR YOUTH BASKETBALL

Loading...
October 17, 2018

Vista, CA – Registration is underway for the City of Vista’s Youth Basketball program. The program is open to youth in grades K through 12. Registration fees range $87 – $124. Practices and games are held November through February 2019 in City of Vista parks and various gyms in the Vista Unified School District. Register in person at the Recreation Office of the Civic Center, 200 Civic Center Drive, weekdays 10:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

For more information, call Ryan Snyder, Recreation Coordinator, at (760) 643.5273.

