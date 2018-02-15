Registration Opens for Junior Deputy Academy Program

The Vista Sheriff Department’s Junior Deputy Academy begins March 1. The 11-week program is a character building program for youth between 10 and 16 years. The Academy is free and taught by Vista Sheriff deputies.

Youth learn about decision making skills; good citizenship; the importance of discipline and the role of the Sheriff’s Department. Role-playing; physical training; guest speakers and demonstrations are included in the program. Attendees receive a tee-shirt and badge.

Junior Deputy Academy

The Academy is FREE; however, participants must attend a MANDATORY ORIENTATION on March 1, 2018 at 6 pm at the Linda Rhoades Community Center.

Junior Deputy Academy Program Dates

Date: March 1 – May 10, 2018

Time: 6 pm to 8:30 pm

Location: Linda Rhoades Community Center, 600 N. Santa Fe Avenue, Vista

Academy Brochure: ENGLISH & SPANISH

Contact Information

P: 760.643.5219

E: ssdaniels@cityofvista.com