Registration Opens for Junior Deputy Academy Program

The Vista Sheriff Department’s Junior Deputy Academy begins March 1. The 11-week program is a character building program for youth between 10 and 16 years. The Academy is free and taught by Vista Sheriff deputies.
Youth learn about decision making skills; good citizenship; the importance of discipline and the role of the Sheriff’s Department. Role-playing; physical training; guest speakers and demonstrations are included in the program. Attendees receive a tee-shirt and badge.
Junior Deputy Academy
The Academy is FREE; however, participants must attend a MANDATORY ORIENTATION on March 1, 2018 at 6 pm at the Linda Rhoades Community Center.
Junior Deputy Academy Program Dates
Date: March 1 – May 10, 2018
Time: 6 pm to 8:30 pm
Location: Linda Rhoades Community Center, 600 N. Santa Fe Avenue, Vista
Academy Brochure: ENGLISH & SPANISH
Contact Information
P: 760.643.5219
E: ssdaniels@cityofvista.com