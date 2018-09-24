Loading...
Registration For Youth Basketball Association

Boys Basketball- Dunkers

Welcome to the City of Vista’s Recreation Division Youth Basketball. Registration for the 2018/2019 season will be held at the Jim Porter Recreation Center located at Brengle Terrace Park, 1200 Vale Terrace Drive on the following dates:

  • Wednesday, October 3, 2018 from 6pm-8pm – Vista Residents Only (must provide proof of Vista residency)
  • Wednesday, October 10, 2018 from 6pm-8pm – Open registration
  • Thursday, October 11, 2018 from 6pm-8pm – Open registration
  • After these dates registration will be accepted at the Civic Ctr. Recreation Office M – F 10:30-5pm

Boys: Assessment Dates
Division C – Born in 2009 Monday, Nov. 5 – A-Z 6-7:30pm
Division B – Born in 2007 –2008 Wednesday, Oct. 24 – Last Name A-L 6pm, M-Z 7pm
Division A – Born in 2005-2006 Wednesday, Oct 29 – Last Name A-L 6pm, M-Z 7pm
Division AA – Born in 2001 –2004 Monday, Nov. 14 – A-Z 6pm

Girls: Assessment Dates
Division B – Born in 2007-2008 Monday, Oct. 22, 6pm
Division A – Born in 2005-2006 Monday, Oct. 22, 7pm

Registrations will be accepted at the Recreation Office of the Vista Civic Center, 200 Civic Center Drive, Mondays – Fridays from 10:30am-5pm beginning Friday, October 12, 2018 subject to availability.

Program Information

