Registration For Youth Basketball Association

Welcome to the City of Vista’s Recreation Division Youth Basketball. Registration for the 2018/2019 season will be held at the Jim Porter Recreation Center located at Brengle Terrace Park, 1200 Vale Terrace Drive on the following dates:
- Wednesday, October 3, 2018 from 6pm-8pm – Vista Residents Only (must provide proof of Vista residency)
- Wednesday, October 10, 2018 from 6pm-8pm – Open registration
- Thursday, October 11, 2018 from 6pm-8pm – Open registration
- After these dates registration will be accepted at the Civic Ctr. Recreation Office M – F 10:30-5pm
Boys: Assessment Dates
Division C – Born in 2009 Monday, Nov. 5 – A-Z 6-7:30pm
Division B – Born in 2007 –2008 Wednesday, Oct. 24 – Last Name A-L 6pm, M-Z 7pm
Division A – Born in 2005-2006 Wednesday, Oct 29 – Last Name A-L 6pm, M-Z 7pm
Division AA – Born in 2001 –2004 Monday, Nov. 14 – A-Z 6pm
Girls: Assessment Dates
Division B – Born in 2007-2008 Monday, Oct. 22, 6pm
Division A – Born in 2005-2006 Monday, Oct. 22, 7pm
Registrations will be accepted at the Recreation Office of the Vista Civic Center, 200 Civic Center Drive, Mondays – Fridays from 10:30am-5pm beginning Friday, October 12, 2018 subject to availability.
Program Information
- Youth Basketball 18-19 Season Flier
- YBA Parents Guide 18-19
- Program Resources (Forms, Rules, etc)
- Biddy Ball Sessions 18-19
- Opening Day of 2018-19 season is Saturday, December 1
- Biddy Ball Session’s A & B picture Day is Thursday, December 13th
- Picture Day – Saturday, January 12th, picture packets will be available December 16
- Picture Info – Photo Sales Packages Photo Product Descriptions
- Biddy Ball Session’s C & D, Dunkers & Make-up pictures will be on Saturday, January 19th
- Pancake Breakfast Day – Saturday, February 16th, 7am-11am
- Playoffs Start – Saturday, February 16th – brackets available Tuesday, February 12th