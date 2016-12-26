Loading...
Registration For City Sports Programs

Registration & Customer Service

To register in-person for classes or to reserve a city recreation facility, visit the Recreation Office at the Vista Civic Center, 200 Civic Center Drive during these hours: Monday through Thursday 10:30 am – 5:00 pm, and Fridays from 10:30 am to 3:00 pm. Customer service is available by phone during the same days and hours.

 register  Register online for all sports programs and all other activities.
All current program information is available below.

Recreation Programs

Adult Sports Youth Sports 
Softball Basketball
Zumba Flag Football
Tennis Tennis
Disc Golf Course Girls Volleyball
Tantra Yoga Goju Karate
Goju Karate
Core Training
