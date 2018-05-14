Registrar Sends Postcards to Provisional Voters

The San Diego County Registrar of Voters is sending another batch of courtesy postcards to a group of county voters to reduce unnecessary provisional voting at the polls on June 5.

The postcard pictured above will go out starting Friday and aims to help nearly 50,000 mail ballot voters who voted provisionally in the November 2016 election. If you vote by mail, the Registrar encourages you to vote and return that ballot promptly through the mail.

However, if you decide to vote at your assigned polling place, bring your mail ballot with you to give to poll workers. If you do not, you will be asked to vote provisionally.

Another postcard went out last month to approximately 28,000 mail ballot voters whom Postal Service records show had recently moved but not re-registered. They received a postcard reminding them to complete a new registration form with their new home address. If not, they might not receive their mail ballot or voting information. They may also need to vote provisionally if they show up at their poll on Election Day.

“It’s important that these voters complete a new voter registration so they receive the correct ballot information before the election and so that they receive their mail ballot,” said Registrar of Voters Michael Vu. “If they don’t, by law we have to send their mail ballots to the address we have on file.”

If you want to vote in the June 5 gubernatorial primary election, the deadline to register is Monday, May 21. You will need to complete a new registration form if you recently moved or recently changed your name. If you’re not sure about your registration, check your status online at sdvote.com. If you’re not registered or need to change your registration, you’ll find that information there, too.

For more information, visit sdvote.com or call (858) 565-5800.