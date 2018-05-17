Registrar Addresses Mail Ballot Issue

The Registrar of Voters is asking mail ballot voters to check their mail ballot packets for the June 5 Gubernatorial Primary Election. His office has received about a dozen reports of missing mail ballots in the election packets.

About 1,500 mail ballots could be affected. And though that is a small number compared to the number of total mail ballot voters, Registrar of Voters Michael Vu wants to make sure that every registered voter who requested a mail ballot gets one.

Nearly 1.1 million mail ballots were sent to county voters last week. When some mail ballot voters reported a problem with their packets, the issue was traced to the vendor’s mechanical inserter equipment. The problem has been corrected but the Registrar asks mail ballot voters to double-check their packets.

“If you find there is no ballot inside or you have two cards, give us a call,” said Vu. “We will suspend the packet and re-issue you a new one.”

If you experience a problem with your mail ballot, call the Registrar of Voters office at (858) 565-5800.