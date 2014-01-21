Register Now For Strawberry Festival 2014 – 10K & 5K

Strawberry Festival has several races to choose from!
This year we are proud to announce that State Farm Robert Franks Agency is back as the Title Sponsor for the 2014 Strawberry Festival Run and that Mossy BMW of Vista is also back as the Title Sponsor of the overall Strawberry Festival!
Our run has something for everyone: · 10K – 5K
· Kids’ Races (1-Mile 6-12 year-olds; 1/4 mile 5 & under)
· Chip timing & Wave starts
· Custom Medals to all finishers· Performance T-Shirts to all participants
· Fresh Fruit Finish Line featuring strawberries, blueberries and more.
· Portion of entry fee goes to Vista Chamber Scholarship Fund
· Live Music and Entertainment
· Awards to the top finisher in each age division
· Costume Awards for Best ‘Berries!
· FREE BEER to each participant 21 & over (ID required)
For More Information or to Register, Click Here!
Hello There. I discovered your weblog using msn. That is an extremely well written article.
I’ll make sure to bookmark it and come back to read more of
your helpful information. Thank you for the post.
I will certainly comeback.
I am regular reader, how are you everybody? This piece of writing posted at this website is truly good.
What date is this?
Sunday May 25, 2014
Hello! I’ve been following your weblog for a long time now and finally got the bravery to go ahead and give you a
shout out from Dallas Texas! Just wanted to mention keep up
the excellent job!
Great site you’ve got here.. It’s hard to find high-quality writing
like yours these days. I seriously appreciate individuals like you!
Take care!!
Sunday? Yuk! Why Sunday? Saturday is much better. Sunday morning is church 🙁
I constantly spent my half an hour to read this website’s content every day along with a mug of coffee.
Thanks for a marvelous posting! I seriously enjoyed reading it, you
are a great author.I will always bookmark your blog and may come back later on. I want to encourage that you continue your great work, have a nice holiday weekend!