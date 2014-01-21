Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  Register Now For Strawberry Festival 2014 – 10K & 5K

Register Now For Strawberry Festival 2014 – 10K & 5K

By   /  January 21, 2014  /  9 Comments

    Print    

Strawberry Festival has several races to choose from!

This year we are proud to announce that State Farm Robert Franks Agency is back as the Title Sponsor for the 2014 Strawberry Festival Run and that Mossy BMW of Vista is also back as the Title Sponsor of the overall Strawberry Festival!

Our run has something for everyone: · 10K  –  5K 

· Kids’ Races (1-Mile 6-12 year-olds; 1/4 mile 5 & under)
· Chip timing & Wave starts

· Custom Medals to all finishers· Performance T-Shirts to all participants

· Fresh Fruit Finish Line featuring strawberries, blueberries and more.

strawberrylogo

· Portion of entry fee goes to Vista Chamber Scholarship Fund

· Live Music and Entertainment

· Awards to the top finisher in each age division
· Costume Awards for Best ‘Berries!

· FREE BEER to each participant 21 & over (ID required)

For More Information or to Register, Click Here!

 

newfiftyoffallens

 

 

    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 3 years ago on January 21, 2014
  • By:
  • Last Modified: February 18, 2014 @ 10:39 am
  • Filed Under: Local, News, North County

9 Comments

  1. Lucy says:
    January 25, 2014 at 2:00 am

    Hello There. I discovered your weblog using msn. That is an extremely well written article.
    I’ll make sure to bookmark it and come back to read more of
    your helpful information. Thank you for the post.
    I will certainly comeback.

    Reply
  2. mortgage solutions says:
    January 29, 2014 at 4:00 pm

    I am regular reader, how are you everybody? This piece of writing posted at this website is truly good.

    Reply
  3. Linda Settert says:
    February 17, 2014 at 5:25 am

    What date is this?

    Reply
  4. google adwords certification says:
    February 21, 2014 at 8:49 pm

    Hello! I’ve been following your weblog for a long time now and finally got the bravery to go ahead and give you a
    shout out from Dallas Texas! Just wanted to mention keep up
    the excellent job!

    Reply
  5. our link to fanpage says:
    March 4, 2014 at 9:13 pm

    Great site you’ve got here.. It’s hard to find high-quality writing
    like yours these days. I seriously appreciate individuals like you!

    Take care!!

    Reply
  6. Karin says:
    March 5, 2014 at 6:36 am

    Sunday? Yuk! Why Sunday? Saturday is much better. Sunday morning is church 🙁

    Reply
  7. kindle fire hd in österreich bestellen says:
    April 9, 2014 at 3:24 pm

    I constantly spent my half an hour to read this website’s content every day along with a mug of coffee.

    Reply
  8. ve may bay quoc te tphcm says:
    May 12, 2017 at 8:17 pm

    Thanks for a marvelous posting! I seriously enjoyed reading it, you
    are a great author.I will always bookmark your blog and may come back later on. I want to encourage that you continue your great work, have a nice holiday weekend!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

Second Annual Rising Star of the Year Scholarship Breakfast

Read More →