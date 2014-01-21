Register Now For Strawberry Festival 2014 – 10K & 5K

Strawberry Festival has several races to choose from!

This year we are proud to announce that State Farm Robert Franks Agency is back as the Title Sponsor for the 2014 Strawberry Festival Run and that Mossy BMW of Vista is also back as the Title Sponsor of the overall Strawberry Festival!

Our run has something for everyone: · 10K – 5K

· Kids’ Races (1-Mile 6-12 year-olds; 1/4 mile 5 & under)

· Chip timing & Wave starts

· Custom Medals to all finishers· Performance T-Shirts to all participants

· Fresh Fruit Finish Line featuring strawberries, blueberries and more.

· Portion of entry fee goes to Vista Chamber Scholarship Fund

· Live Music and Entertainment

· Awards to the top finisher in each age division

· Costume Awards for Best ‘Berries!

· FREE BEER to each participant 21 & over (ID required)

For More Information or to Register, Click Here!