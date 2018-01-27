Reflections On Music Steel Drum Concert

Nadine Kaina …..First of many columns regarding my love of most music, and exploratory to hear various types, I attended the Steel Drum Winter Concert. Held right here in Vista at the AVO Playhouse, on Main Street in December. It was well advertised that you needed to be there for “first come, first choice of seats”. The doors opened at 6 p.m. and I was welcomed with a hug, by Ms. Julie King, who I knew through Vista Sunrise Kiwanis, and was ushered to a selected seat.

A program included 3 pages of typed Carols, was handed out to attendees. The title – Kainga Music Winter Show, was sponsored by Kainga Music from Oceanside and introducing himself as coach, not teacher, and arranger of all music, was Keli Ross-Ma’u. He also explained about the business as a non-profit with a production company and board of directors. The Vista Education Foundation has contributed to the group.

On stage was the first group of twenty, wearing red Santa hats or other timely attire, were of various ages (7-78) playing all types of tunes from Mary Jane, written by Rick James; Little Sunflower, by Freddie Hubbard and Here Comes the Sun by George Harrison.

Coach explained between pieces that students only had one lesson each week for 5 weeks. The drums are taken to various elementary schools for persons to learn the activity. Coach Keli, played a keyboard, his brother Tonga Ross-Ma’u drum set and bass player James East, made up the accompaniment trio.

After the intermission, a group of students from an Oceanside elementary school, came on stage to lead the audience in singing Carols.

This was a very fascinating musical evening. Watch for their next concert announcement and plan to attend. More Information: https://www.Kaingamusic.com.