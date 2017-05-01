Redistricting for City Elections – What Does Your Map Look Like?

The City Council is moving toward a district rather than a citywide voting system and has released two proposed maps that show what the districts boundaries could look like. Both maps divide the city into four zones — one per council seat. The mayor’s position would still be elected citywide.

On Saturday the city of Vista presented the 2017 Public Participation Districting Kit in 3 different public forums. The 3 o’clock meeting at the Linda Rhodes Center on Santa Fe Avenue. The meeting opened with National Demographic Corporation’s (NDC) Dr. Justin Levitt, presenting how the redistricting maps were generated and how these maps are just a beginning of the process. The maps are located on the website at drawvista.org . The maps have been generated through the NDC using census information collected. There were approximately 100 people attending, and City Hall was well represented by council members John B. Franklin, John J. Aquilera, and Amanda Young Rigby.

The City is redistricting the City of Vista, and you need to know what is going on and be involved. This is your city and you will be effected by these changes. You have the opportunity to make a map that makes sense to you and send it into the NDC for consideration.

Go to drawvista.org Open and print the kit,

Study the information from the NDC.

Draw your map using the directions from the kit.

Present it your map to the City’s consultant, National Demographics, by mail (PO Box 5271, Glendale, California, 91221), fax it to (818) 254 1221, or email it to info@NDCresearch.com

Public Participation Kits / Draft Maps

Public participation kits and draft maps are available on the consultant’s website at www.drawvista.org.

This is your opportunity to be heard! After all of the maps are turned in, the committee will meet, review and present 2 to 4 maps for consideration on May 18th at 6 pm at the Civic Center in the City Council Chambers.