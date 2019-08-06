Mojalet Dance Collective presents… Red: Man, Rascal, Clown
Created & Performed by Jerry Hager
Show Dates & Times:
- Sat., Aug. 31, 2019 @ 7pm
- Sun., Sept. 1, 2019 @ 2pm & 4:30pm
One of the greatest physical comics of the 20th century. Red Skelton’s hilarious escapades are now firmly established in comedy lore, but what remains far less known is Red’s private life, where he battled the scars of an impoverished childhood, rocky personal relationships, and heartbreaking losses.
For the first time ever, master storyteller and movement artist Jerry Hager brings to the stage Red’s most memorable characters and routines—Freddie the Freeloader, Gertrude and Heathcliff, and many of his uproarious pantomime stories—while also giving an intimate look into the man behind the mask of a famous clown.
For those who remember Red, this will be a nostalgic flashback to the man with the funny face. For others, this show will open a door to one of the greatest physical clowns of his time.
Red: Man, Rascal, Clown at The Vine Theater @ The Bernardo Winery, 13330 Paseo Del Verano, #5 San Diego, CA 92128
Tickets: www.mojalet.com – $15 General, $10 Student/Senior Phone: (858) 243-1402
Exclusive — One Weekend Only — For All Ages
Alfred Sasso Memorial Charitable Trust