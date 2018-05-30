Red Hot Fallbrook Warriors Defeats San Pasqual 5-2

David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer-Tuesday, May 29, 2018–Red Hot Fallbrook Warriors baseball team get 3 runs in the top of the 7th to defeat San Pasqual 5-2

For the first time in 3 years the miracle red hot Fallbrook Warriors after a 5-2 first round loss against Foothill Christian, have won 3 consolation games in a row with a 3-1 win over San Dieguito Academy, again faced Foothills Christian with a 2-0 key win and defeated the home team Golden Eagles of San Pasqual by a 5-2 score in a Lower Division bracket contest.

In the first game of this 2 game series the game was tied 2-2 the Warriors scored 3 key runs for the Warriors 5-2 win.

Blake Caron is the winner for Fallbrook as he pitched 7 innings gave up 6 hits 2 runs 2 earned 1 walk and 2 strikeouts.