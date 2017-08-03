Traveling Stories To Host Red Balloon Awards

Traveling Stories will host its annual Red Balloon Awards dinner and gala event on Saturday, August 12, 2017, from 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm at the Hyatt Regency La Jolla. This year’s gala theme is “Oh! The Places You’ll Go!” inspired by the Dr. Suess book. It will begin with a cocktail reception and include a silent auction. The event will honor three literacy heroes and benefit the organization’s StoryTent program, which provides free reading support to more than 3,500 underserved children in San Diego every year.

The Red Balloon Awards brings the community together to celebrate businesses and individuals who make literacy a priority and partner with organizations and teachers to improve children’s reading levels. Winners of the award are selected based on the literary works they create, their advocacy efforts and the financial support they make.

Nominations for the awards were open from February to May 2017. Five finalists will be announced on July 16, 2017 and the three winners will be named the night of the event. Key sponsors for the Red Balloon Awards include Mission Federal Credit Union, IDW Publishing, Humble Bundle, Will Power, and Live Life Shredded. Early-bird ticket registration is $75 per person or $550 for a table of eight, while sponsorship opportunities range from $750 to $10,000. To purchase tickets or become an event sponsor, please visit www.redballoonawards.org/rbas

emily@travelingstories.org or 760-688-6251