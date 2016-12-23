Recycled Art and Art Tour At Alta Vista Gardens Botanical Gardens

On Saturday, January 14, 2017 the Kids in the Garden Class from 10 am to noon: Recycled Art and Art Tour

Alta Vista Botanical Gardens is in our ninth year of getting kids outdoors to discover their environment, enjoy nature, dig into gardening, learn about natural resources, and to share art and music. This class and programs for children provided at AVBG received the highest “Club Creativity” Award from the California Federation of Women’s Clubs and the international General Federation of Women’s Clubs for Conservation projects. Come join us!

On January 14 our Kids in the Garden class with Farmer Jones will be our “Recycled Art” program.

We will create using recycled materials and then hike to discover the art in the Gardens. We emphasize hands-on discovery and fun for all!

Class time for the January 14 Kids in the Garden Class is from 10 am to 12 noon. The class is FREE for members or $5 per child for two hours of FUN and LEARNING. All fees support the development of the Alta Vista Children’s Garden. Adults will stay with their children, FREE for members or $5 Garden entry fee.

Your registration for the class includes your visit to the Children’s Garden: the Ricardo Breceda “Serpent,” the Enchanted Garden Tube Tunnels, our fantastic Fall Fun Festival scarecrows, the fantastic Children’s Music Garden, the Turtle and Dino Dig, and the Incredible Edibles Garden.

When you join and buy a family membership in Alta Vista Botanical Gardens, the monthly Kids in the Garden class and entry are FREE for a year. Membership forms are available on the website. Donations and sponsorships are gratefully accepted.

Pre-registration with Farmer Jones is required so we have materials for all … contact farmerjonesavbg@gmail.com or call (760) 822-6824. Farmer Jones is a retired elementary teacher with 28 years’ experience in the classroom. She is a Master Composter who has been working in school gardens and children’s gardens for 44 years.

School field trips, Scout badge sessions, and club tours are available for a reasonable fee.

Alta Vista Botanical Gardens is located at 1270 Vale Terrace Drive in VISTA, at the top of the hill inside Brengle Terrace Park.

Website: altavistabotanicalgardens.org