Recently Moved? Update Your Voter Registration

If you want to vote in the June 5 gubernatorial primary election, the deadline to register is Monday, May 21. You will need to complete a new registration form if you recently moved or recently changed your name. If you’re not sure about your registration, check your status online at sdvote.com. If you’re not registered or need to change your registration, you’ll find that information there, too.

The San Diego County Registrar of Voters is sending courtesy postcards to two groups of county voters to reduce unnecessary provisional voting at the polls on June 5. One postcard is going to approximately 28,000 mail ballot voters this week whom Postal Service records show have recently moved but have not re-registered. They will be receiving a postcard reminding them to complete a new registration form with their new home address. If they do not, they might not receive their mail ballot or voting information. They may also need to vote provisionally if they show up at their poll on Election Day.

“It’s important that these voters complete a new voter registration so they receive the correct ballot information before the election and so that they receive their mail ballot,” said Registrar of Voters Michael Vu. “If they don’t, by law we have to send their mail ballots to the address we have on file.”

The other postcard will go out in the coming weeks and aims to help just under 50,000 mail ballot voters who voted provisionally in the November 2016 election to avoid that happening again. If you vote by mail, the Registrar encourages you to vote and return that ballot promptly through the mail.

However, if you decide to vote at your assigned polling place, bring your mail ballot with you to give to poll workers. If you do not, you will be asked to vote provisionally.