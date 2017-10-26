Loading...
Realtor Holds Virtual Halloween Costume Contest

Go like my business page and post your Halloween costume. The person with the most votes wins PIZZA!!!!

1. Must have liked www.facebook.com/BrynieBunchRealEstateGroup
2. Invite your friends to like your post by voting for your picture on our facebook page, likes on your page post do not count
3. Costumes may not be Vulgar or Sexual in nature, (this is a kid-friendly contest)
4. Winner will be announced on 11/1/17. in the event of a tie, there will be a runoff and the winner will be announced on 11/2/17
5. Anyone related to Tonya Green Brynie (you know who you are) is not eligible.
6. Other rules to be added as/and if needed.

 Brynie Binch Real Estate @BrynieBunchRealEstateGroup
Call (760) 419-1689 • CaBRE#01827054
www.BrynieBunch.com
Premiere Properties, 6183 Paseo Del Norte, Suite 100, Carlsbad, CA 92011
 

