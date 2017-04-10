I really Mead you! – Meading at the Garden

Ok, I confess, I love puns. However, I’m not responsible for this pun. I heard it from the Small Batch Ramblers who were entertaining at the Mead Festival. They were playing their blues music on the grassy area next to the big pond at the Alta Vista Botanical Gardens this past Saturday (April 8th). The twangy sounds from the banjo and guitar duet were enjoyed by dozens of people tasting the delicious Pan-Asian chicken and Teriyaki Tri-Tip being prepared by Marilyn and Andrew from M Catering.

The event, “Meading at the Garden” was a springtime mead and beer festival to raise awareness and funds for Alta Vista Botanical Gardens. Local Vista and San Diego craft producers were on hand providing a large variety of craft beverages including mead, wine, beer, and cider. Sponsored by the North County Homebrewer’s Association, over 20 Meaderies, Breweries, and home brewers joining in the fun! The event included Raffle prizes, a silent auction, a mead and food pairing and lively music.

Prohibition, Bear Roots, Belching Beaver, Midnight Jack Brewery, The Guadalupe Brewery, Bagby Beer, Indian Joe’s, SpecHops, Aztec Brewing Co., Lost Cause Meadry, Breakwater, Meadocrity, MJODHALL Meadery, Arcana, Golden Coast Mead, and Twisted Horn Viking Mead Hall were just some of the quaff producers at the event. The North County Homebrewers Association was providing samples from over a dozen of their group’s members.

Jaycee and Bob were working the taps at the NCHA booth. Strawberry Rhubarb Blond, Belgian Brown, Flanders Red, Lemon Drop IPA, Bourbon Barrel Brown were a few of the offerings at this booth. Yet at another booth you could find Homemade Mead that bore names like Orange Blossom Honey, Amzrillo Hops, Meyer Lemon Zest and Grains of Paradise.

The highlight of the day was VIP Mead Pairing and it started at 11AM. The Mead Pairing was a gastronomical extravaganza. The menu featured the following;

Primer: Ginger Sorbet with Tangerine Melomel

Starter: Grilled Mushroom Medley and Jicama Chips with Smoked Apricot Braggot

Appetizer: Spring Salad with Goat Cheese, Candied Walnuts, and Raspberry Balsamic Dressing.

Entree: Seared Ahi and Wasabi-infused Haricot Vert with Guava Melomel

Dessert: Cioccolato Torte and Chocolate Ganache with Oak-Infused Bochet

The Sons of Norway were showing people how to throw axes at the Mead Festival. Viking instructors gave lessons in the ancient art and the targets were large tree stumps. Always ready to try something new, our staff photographer from Bounty Photographie was eager to try his hand at axe throwing. It turns out that he’s pretty good at it. We may have to change his nickname from “The Butterfly” to “The Axe Man”. The Butterfly launched 4 of the deadly missiles and all four stuck in the tree stumps. Maybe it was the Mead.

Mead is an alcoholic beverage created by fermenting honey with water, sometimes with various fruit, spices, grains, or hops. The Hops act as a preservative and produce a bitter, beer-like flavor. The alcoholic content of mead may range from about 8% to more than 20%. The defining characteristic of mead is that the majority of the beverage’s fermentable sugar is derived from honey. It may be still, carbonated, or naturally sparkling; and it may be dry, semi-sweet, or sweet.

Adding to the mead and other beverages there were booths offering a variety of goods. David Bacco Chocolate, New York Pizza, Art by Alea Ferrer, Swift Hammer Leather Crafts, and a booth called The Alchemist and the Artist provided alternative ways to shop.

The weather was beautiful, the crowds of people were having fun, and the drink samples were endless. Where were you? If you missed this mead event I’m sure it will return next year. Until then the nearest mead establishment can be found in South Vista at The Twisted Horn Viking Mead Hall. Tell Vince, Robin, and Mike I sent you.

http://meadingatthegarden.org/

https://www.meetup.com/northcountyhomebrewers/

https://www.homebrewersassociation.org/

https://www.facebook.com/SmallBatchRamblers

http://www.twistedhornmead.com/

https://www.facebook.com/NorwayHallVistaCA

https://www.vikingfestivalvista.com/

https://indianjoebrewing.com/

http://bearrootsbrewing.com/about-us/

http://belchinbeaver.com/

http://www.aztecbrewery.com/home.html

http://www.prohibitionbrewingcompany.com/

http://www.bountyphotographie.com/