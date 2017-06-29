Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  Reading Day with Wishbone the Beagle

Reading Day with Wishbone the Beagle

By   /  June 29, 2017  /  No Comments

    Print    

Wishbone the Beagle is a valuable member of the . When he’s not busy looking for missing people, Wishbone loves to meet children.

Join Wishbone, SAR K-9 Team Leader Pam Medhurst and your friends from the Fallbrook Sheriff’s Substation for a fun-filled time on:
Wednesday, July 5th, Reading starts at 10:30 a.m., Fallbrook Branch Library, 124 S. Mission Road, Fallbrook.

Kids will enjoy book readings by Sheriff’s Department staff. Afterwards, there will be a special meet and greet with Wishbone the Beagle.

Come out and join us for this FREE family-friendly event in Fallbrook. See you there!

 

    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

Veterans’ Playwriting Workshop

Read More →