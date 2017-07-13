Loading...
RBVLL Winter Ball On-Line Registration Is Open

By   /  July 13, 2017  /  No Comments

 FOR PLAYERS AND MANAGERS …    Winter Ball is a great way to get ready for the Spring season not only for your players development but getting to know the players and families.

PLEASE NOTE:    Remember in fall there are no boundaries! You can play with friends and family who don’t live in our boundaries. We encourage you to register on-line as birth certificates and proof of residency are not required.

ONCE YOU HAVE REGISTERED ON LINE YOUR ALL SET  

Quick facts:

  • One game a week
  • One practice a week
  • Practices start tentatively August 28th (Pending team fulfillment)
  • Games Start September 9th
  • Games end November 18th
  • Saturday games only

Potential Managers:

  • Mangers will be subject to review and approval August 14th -18th (So be sure to get your applications in on line)
