RBVLL Winter Ball On-Line Registration Is Open

FOR PLAYERS AND MANAGERS … Winter Ball is a great way to get ready for the Spring season not only for your players development but getting to know the players and families.
PLEASE NOTE: Remember in fall there are no boundaries! You can play with friends and family who don’t live in our boundaries. We encourage you to register on-line as birth certificates and proof of residency are not required.
ONCE YOU HAVE REGISTERED ON LINE YOUR ALL SET
Quick facts:
- One game a week
- One practice a week
- Practices start tentatively August 28th (Pending team fulfillment)
- Games Start September 9th
- Games end November 18th
- Saturday games only
Potential Managers:
- Mangers will be subject to review and approval August 14th -18th (So be sure to get your applications in on line)