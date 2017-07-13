RBVLL Winter Ball On-Line Registration Is Open

FOR PLAYERS AND MANAGERS … Winter Ball is a great way to get ready for the Spring season not only for your players development but getting to know the players and families.

PLEASE NOTE: Remember in fall there are no boundaries! You can play with friends and family who don’t live in our boundaries. We encourage you to register on-line as birth certificates and proof of residency are not required.

ONCE YOU HAVE REGISTERED ON LINE YOUR ALL SET

Quick facts:

One game a week

One practice a week

Practices start tentatively August 28th (Pending team fulfillment)

(Pending team fulfillment) Games Start September 9th

Games end November 18th

Saturday games only

Potential Managers: