RBVLL – Now Hiring Junior Umpires

Rancho Buena Vista Little League will be holding Junior Umpire Training sessions each Saturday during the Fall Season. There will be a one-hour class at 10 AM each Saturday, followed by umpiring a AAA or Majors game. Training will begin on the first Saturday after Labor Day and is open to all boys and girls 10 years and older. If you’re interested, please click here to register or find the umpire application under the “Join Us” section of the RBVLL homepage.