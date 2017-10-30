RBVLL November Events

Nov. 5th is our Rummage Sale & Family Fun Day.
-Please bring donations to RBVLL Mondays between 4:30 and 6:00.
-Kathy will be at the batting cages between those hours to help you.
If you need another drop off time please contact her at 949-280-2078.
-We will have a bounce house at the batting cages, team picnics set up on tball field, wiffleball on the Minors field, and kickball on the Majors field.
-We need lots of volunteers so please keep your eyes open for a signup genius.
Optimist Club Event: We invite you to join us on the evening of November 4th from 5 pm to 10:30 pm for Western Night at the Vista Optimist Club. Tickets are $50 per person and ALL proceeds benefit local youth programs.
- – Come dressed in your best western attire
- – Enjoy authentic all-you-can-eat Texas BBQ brisket, chicken, and pork. Texas style beans, green beans, coleslaw, and potatosalad.
- – Appitizers from 5:00 pm till they’re all gone.
- – Dinner served at 6:45-8:00pm.
- – Beer and Wine included.
- – Two free drink tickets per person for cocktails.
- – $6.00 for addtional cocktails
- – Live music from the Steve Hill Band/KSON travelling band for your listening pleasure and dancing!
- – Every guest is automatically entered in a $1000 cash prize game.
- – Free parking