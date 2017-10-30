RBVLL November Events

Nov. 5th is our Rummage Sale & Family Fun Day.

-Please bring donations to RBVLL Mondays between 4:30 and 6:00 .

-Kathy will be at the batting cages between those hours to help you.

If you need another drop off time please contact her at 949-280-2078

-We will have a bounce house at the batting cages, team picnics set up on tball field, wiffleball on the Minors field, and kickball on the Majors field.

-We need lots of volunteers so please keep your eyes open for a signup genius.

Optimist Club Event: We invite you to join us on the evening of November 4th from 5 pm to 10:30 pm for Western Night at the Vista Optimist Club. Tickets are $50 per person and ALL proceeds benefit local youth programs.