Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  RBVLL November Events

RBVLL November Events

By   /  October 30, 2017  /  No Comments

    Print    
Nov. 5th is our Rummage Sale & Family Fun Day.
-Please bring donations to RBVLL Mondays between 4:30 and 6:00.
-Kathy will be at the batting cages between those hours to help you.
If you need another drop off time please contact her at 949-280-2078.
 -We will have a bounce house at the batting cages, team picnics set up on tball field, wiffleball on the Minors field, and kickball on the Majors field.
-We need lots of volunteers so please keep your eyes open for a signup genius.
Optimist Club Event: We invite you to join us on the evening of November 4th from 5 pm to 10:30 pm for Western Night at the Vista Optimist Club. Tickets are $50 per person and ALL proceeds benefit local youth programs.
  • – Come dressed in your best western attire
  • – Enjoy authentic all-you-can-eat Texas BBQ brisket, chicken, and pork. Texas style beans, green beans, coleslaw, and potatosalad.
  • – Appitizers from 5:00 pm till they’re all gone.
  • – Dinner served at 6:45-8:00pm.
  • – Beer and Wine included.
  • – Two free drink tickets per person for cocktails.
  • – $6.00 for addtional cocktails
  • – Live music from the Steve Hill Band/KSON travelling band for your listening pleasure and dancing!
  • – Every guest is automatically entered in a $1000 cash prize game.
  • – Free parking
    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 8 hours ago on October 30, 2017
  • By:
  • Last Modified: October 31, 2017 @ 12:25 am
  • Filed Under: Local

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

Spooky Happenings at the Vista American Legion/VFW Lodge

Read More →