RBVLL News

October 9th is our first restaurant fundraiser at Mrs. Taco.

Please come between 2pm and 9:30pm and organize a time to meet with your team.

Come for the football, cerveza, good friends, a good time, and a good cause. Don’t forget to bring your flyer!!!!!!

October 28th is our Bat-tastic Baseball Haunt.

Trick or treating is 5:45 – 6:30 . The snack bar will be open with our movie night menue.

Stay after trick or treating for a spooktacular movie. Movie to be announced. Please email katherine@rbvll.org to volunteer.

Nov. 5th is our Family Fun Day and rummage sale.

Please bring donations to RBVLL Mondays between 4:30 and 6:00 . Kathy will be at the batting cages between those hours to help. We will have bouncy houses at the batting cages, team picnics set up on tball field, wiffleball on the Minors field, and kickball on the Majors field. We need lots of volunteers so please keep your eyes open for a signup genius. Managers, coaches and team parents please organize your picnic amongst your team.

Angelbins shoe drive is still in the running.

Please bring your gently used shoes to RBVLL at any practice or game time. Write your name on your bag and drop shoes off in the bin in front of the boardroom. Thank you in advance for your donations and supporting our kiddos.