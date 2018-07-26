RBVLL News

Winter Ball registration is now open. Details:

Practices will start after Labor Day

The season starts on September 8th

All games are on Saturday’s .

. One batting and 1 field practice each week

T-shirt and hats provided

Winter Ball is open boundaries (invite a friend)

No proof of address needed

We encourage your player to play up a division

Walk in registration dates:

RBVLL BOARD ROOM:

8/01/2018: 6:00pm-8:00pm – – 8/08/2018: 6:00pm-8:00pm – 8/18/2018: 12:00pm-2:00pm

Click here to register for Winter Ball.

RBVLL Manager/Coach Application – MANAGE A COACH OR A TEAM

To all who are interested in managing or coaching a team for the 2018 RBVLL Winter Ball season, please click here for the application.

Additional info:

These dates are tentative based on applicants so please apply right away if your interested.

8/24/2018 Managers are selected for all levels

Managers are selected for all levels 8/29/2018 Managers meeting/rules/field set up and maintenance training

Managers meeting/rules/field set up and maintenance training 8/30/2018 Teams set/ families notified

Teams set/ families notified 9/4/2018 Practices start

Practices start 9/8/2018 Winter Ball games start

Winter Ball games start 11/17/2018 Winter Ball ends (11 weeks 11 games)

If you have any questions please let us know

RBVLL Golf Day: August 19

Our annual RBVLL Golf Day is fast approaching on the afternoon of Sunday, August 19th at Goat Hill Park Golf Course in Oceanside, and registration is now open! Please click here and register by Wednesday, August 1st!

The best thing about this year’s event is that you don’t have to be a golfer to participate. Frisbee golf is an option as is kids being able to hit baseballs off of batting tees while they make their way to the green. Definitely a fun time for all!

DETAILS:

Tee times start at 1 PM (not a shotgun start)

(not a shotgun start) Golf Format will be a 4-person scramble

18 hole golf, disc golf, baseball golf…bring the whole family!

Prizes for longest drive, closest to the pin, putting contest, etc.

Food truck, beverages, mulligans and more! (Bring cash!)

Goat Hill Golf Club: 2323 Goat Hill Drive, Oceanside 92056

Click here for more details

Your participation is essential to the continued success of our Little League as this has become one of our largest fundraising activities! These funds help maintain our fields and help keep things running so our community continues to have its home away from home. It’s also a GREAT way to get to know and bond with other RBVLL families – and build our community even stronger!

Thank you and we look forward to seeing you soon!If you have any questions, please email Niels Schroeter at niels@rbvll.org.

RBVLL Golf Committee