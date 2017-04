RBVLL Families and Friends Old and New,

Come join us for drinks, dancers, full course, dinner, prizes and a ” Kupaianaha” (Amazing) good time. It’s going to be the spot to be at April 29th so invite any and all families and friends.

This event is not restricted to just existing members OPEN TO ANY AND ALL WHO WANT TO ATTEND!

Purchase your tickets online:

https://www.leaguelineup.com/ formpreview.asp?url=rbvll& formID=120783

Thank you in advance for your support,