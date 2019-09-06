RBVLL League News

Vista, CA — Attention RBVLL Community, The Fall 2019 RBVLL season starts this Saturday, September 7th! Still need a glove, helmet or cleats for your player? From 9am-3pm on Saturday we will have a table set up in front of the snack bar with equipment that has been donated. Bring down your used helmets, gloves, and/or cleats and exchange them with our donated items and what others bring down. Please bring only items that are usable.

Any leftover cleats will be collected and donated to Legacy Laces (www.legacylaces.org), a great organization that helps get cleats on the feet of underprivileged athletes.See you at the fields!

With school back in full swing, it’s that time of year for Fall Ball at RBVLL and the kick-off of our Junior Umpire Program. This program has been going on for a few years at RBVLL and we’re excited to be bringing it back again. This program will cover the basics of Rules and Regulations as well as Mechanics of both base and plate umpires. The goal of the program is to prepare the kids with the tools and knowledge to be successful umpires during the Spring season.

The first class will be this Saturday, September 7th at 9:00 AM in the RBVLL Board Room. We’ll be meeting the same time and place every other week throughout the season. We’ll provide Rules Books for everyone and any gear the kids will need to umpire. There are AAA and Majors games following the training and we’d like to get the kids right in the action (with supervision) and have them make some real time calls. No experience is necessary to participate, however anyone who wants to work in the Spring and hasn’t gone through the program before will need to get some experience in the Fall. Umpire Shifts in the Fall are not paid, but in the Spring they are. Here is the link to sign up: https://forms.gle/3PuaRxQtfLLVN9BT6 Thanks and looking forward to seeing everyone down at the fields!

Andrew Zanzig Umpire in Chief-RBVLL