Attention RBVLL Families: We’re excited to announce sign-ups for our RBVLL Junior Umpire Training Program this Fall. There will be an initial one-hour Training Class at the RBVLL Board Room and Fields, Saturday, September 8th, followed by getting on the field and umpiring an actual AAA or Majors Game! Throughout the season there will be classes on each Saturday which will cover all of the fundamentals and rules required to be a great umpire.

To register just Click Here and fill out your information.

It’s a fun and educational program which gets all Junior umpires ready for the Spring season.

Thanks and we look forward to seeing you soon!