RBVLL Home Run Derby

Daniel Thomas, Intern…Supporters filled the Rancho Buena Vista Little League bleachers for the annual majors Home Run Derby event Friday evening. The event began at 7:15 PM, just in time for a beautiful SoCal sunset to appear as a backdrop to the friendly competition. People of all ages came out to see which majors players could obtain the most home runs before ten of their hits failed to make it out of the yard to qualify as a homer. Twelve players competed in the event, and catchers peppered the outfield, gloves at the ready, in hopes of catching a ball that didn’t quite make the cut.









Photos by Daniel Thomas

The night consisted of four separate rounds, all coming down to the finals, where Alex Anderson and Matthew Bates, who both topped the semi-finals with eight homers, went head to head in a fight for the trophy, as well as the honor of being named the 2017 champion. Anderson managed to get two hits past the fence line, while Bates got five. Players crowded Bates to congratulate him on the win. Though there could only be one champ, all players were in great spirits as they rooted each other on throughout the competition.

www.rbvll.com