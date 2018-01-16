Loading...
RBVLL Final Walk-In Registration

RBVLL Family and Friends,

Thank you to all who have registered so far and have verified your residency. In addition to registering online, we have 2 more dates for those to walk-in and verify residency and/or school attendance eligibility:

TomorrowJanuary 176:00 P.M. 8:00 p.m. (Regular registration fee)

January 20: 10:00 a.m.- 12:00 p.m. (Late registration fee)

In an effort to expedite your walk-in registration experience please be prepared with the following:

·         Boundary documents (Proof of residency- 1 document per group, 3 separate documents. See handout)

·         Players Birth Certificate (Just a visual confirmation. We don’t keep it on file)

·         Filled out Medical Release Form (Must have)

·         Filled out School Enrollment Form (*If applicable)

 * If you don’t live in our boundaries but your ball player’s  school is within our boundaries.

Contact for forms chris.lowry@rbvll.org

