RBVLL Final Walk-In Registration

RBVLL Family and Friends,

Thank you to all who have registered so far and have verified your residency. In addition to registering online, we have 2 more dates for those to walk-in and verify residency and/or school attendance eligibility:

Tomorrow: January 17: 6:00 P.M. 8:00 p.m. (Regular registration fee)

January 20: 10:00 a.m.- 12:00 p.m. (Late registration fee)

In an effort to expedite your walk-in registration experience please be prepared with the following:

· Boundary documents (Proof of residency- 1 document per group, 3 separate documents. See handout)

· Players Birth Certificate (Just a visual confirmation. We don’t keep it on file)

· Filled out Medical Release Form (Must have)

· Filled out School Enrollment Form (*If applicable)

* If you don’t live in our boundaries but your ball player’s school is within our boundaries.

Contact for forms chris.lowry @rbvll.org