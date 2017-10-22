RBVLL Events

October 28th is our Bat-tastic Baseball Haunt:

-Trick or treating is 5:45 – 6:30 – -Costume contest 6:30 – -Spooktacular movie 7:00 .

-The snack bar will be open with our movie night menu.- -Movie to be announced. Please email katherine@rbvll.org to volunteer.

* Please RSVP to your signup genius email.

Signup genius emails were sent out October 10th.

If you did not receive one email katherine@rbvll.org.

Nov. 5th is our Rummage Sale & Family Fun Day.

-Please bring donations to RBVLL Mondays between 4:30 and 6:00 .

-Kathy will be at the batting cages between those hours to help you.

If you need another drop off time please contact her at 949-280-2078

-We will have a bounce house at the batting cages, team picnics set up on tball field, wiffleball on the Minors field, and kickball on the Majors field.

*We need lots of volunteers so please keep your eyes open for a signup genius.

Angelbins shoe drive:

Please bring your gently used shoes to RBVLL during any practice or game time. Write your name on your bag and drop shoes off in the bin in front of the boardroom. Thank you in advance for your donations and supporting our kiddos.

Optimist Club Event: We invite you to join us on the evening of November 4th from 5 pm to 10:30 pm for Western Night at the Vista Optimist Club. Tickets are $50 per person and ALL proceeds benefit local youth programs.