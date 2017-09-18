RBVLL 2018 Sponsorship Opportunities

Rancho Buena Vista Little League (RBVLL) provides year-round Little League Programs, tournaments and instructional opportunities for more than 400 players in Vista each year. Our Programs focus on the fundamentals of baseball, techniques, teamwork and sportsmanship and the love of the game. It is not only a fun way to learn baseball, but also teaches skills the children will use both on and off the fields for years to come.

Operating RBVLL and the Optimist fields/facility we play on requires over 125 volunteers, time and money. Although our volunteers and time is invaluable, player registration fees only provide for one third (1/3) of RBVLL’s operating expenses.

WE NEED YOUR HELP! Community sponsorship is the backbone of the Little League. We strongly rely on our community members and companies financial support. So we can continue to provide our Little League Families with affordable fees and the ability to play at one of the finest baseball facilities in the North County.

There are many tax-deductible ways to sponsor the league. In return for your sponsorship we provide you opportunities to regularly reach over 400 local Vista families as well as families travelling to our fields for events and tournaments.

The opportunities for you to advertise include:

BANNERS -Displayed at the fields for at least one year

ANNUAL LEAGUE YEARBOOK -Families collect each year for keepsake so your ad will be seen for years to come

WEBSITE EXPOSURE -Including a regular ad for certain levels of commitments.This site is checked frequently by families during the season.

SOCIAL MEDIA EXPOSURE -We regularly post to Facebook. We have almost 900 followers on Facebook.

FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS -Announcements of Sponsors weekly.

AND MORE-RBVLL always encourages our league families to support those who support through various opportunities throughout the year.

DONATIONS– If you are interested in donating to RBVLL, please click on the link below:

https://www.leaguelineup.com/ formpreview.asp?url=rbvll& formID=121491

For more information on the opportunities available, please see the attached Sponsorship Level and Commitment Form. All donations are tax deductible and every contribution will make a difference!

Thank you to all of sponsors past and present for your support and we look forward to your continued contribution as well as new sponsors for this upcoming 2018 season.

If you have any questions you can email me at Frank@rbvll.org or call (760)-583-5972