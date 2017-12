On December 28th and 29th Rancho Buena Vista Little League will hold the 2017 Holiday 2-Day Baseball Camp. Limited to first 20 paid players per session. $25 for one day OR $40 for 2 days.

Signup with Coach Bernie Piceno: Berniep13@cox.net 619-990-3065

– Single A & AA – 9 am -12 pm

– AAA & Majors – 12 pm – 3 pm

All Funds donated to RBVLL –