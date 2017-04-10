RBV & Palomar College MLB Players Updates

David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer-
-Former Rancho Buena Vista Star Tony Wolters went 2 for 3 with 3 hits and scored 3 runs as the Colorado Rockies fell to the Dodgers 10-6
-James Hoyt a former pitching product out of Palomar College registered his first win in relief for the Fresno Grizzlies, as he goes to 1-0 on the season and a triple AAA farm team of the Houston Astros as they defeated the Reno Aces a triple AAA farm team of Arizona Diamondbacks by a 5-4 score. James Hoyt pitched 1 inning of relief ball and struck out 2 batters.