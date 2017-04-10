Loading...
RBV & Palomar College MLB Players Updates

David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer-

-Former Rancho Buena Vista Star Tony Wolters went 2 for 3 with 3 hits and scored 3 runs as the Colorado Rockies fell to the Dodgers 10-6

-James Hoyt a former pitching product out of Palomar College registered his first win in relief for the Fresno Grizzlies, as he goes to 1-0 on the season and a triple AAA farm team of the Houston Astros as they defeated the Reno Aces a triple AAA farm team of Arizona Diamondbacks by a 5-4 score.   James Hoyt pitched 1 inning of relief ball and struck out 2 batters.

-Former Palomar College Star Nick Vincent made an appearance in relief against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim as the Mariners 10-9 in Anaheim.  Nick Vincent Statistics as he pitched 1 inning gave up 3 hits 2 runs 2 earned and 1 strikeout.
