RBV Over Douglas of Nevada in Holiday Basketball Tournament

David A.Willauer-Contributing Writer… 12-30-17-In a Mayors Consolation Round contest of Holiday Basketball Tournament that was held at Sage Creek High School 21 points by Jack Bailey and 11 by Noah Fields paced the 11-4 Longhorns of Rancho Buena Vista 64-44 win over Douglas of Nevada.

In an Ocean League Boys Basketball game Tri City Christian behind the 22 points of Chase Webb and 12 by Jack Knowles defeated the Frogs of Guajome Park Academy by a 68-57 score. Ty Ballard led Guajome Park with 28 and Cristian Garrett contributed with 10. Guajome Park is now 7-3 on the season