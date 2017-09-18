Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  RBV Movie Night – Volunteers Needed

RBV Movie Night – Volunteers Needed

By   /  September 18, 2017  /  No Comments

    Print    

RBVLL Families and Friends,

Join us on the Minors Field September 22nd for our 1st Family Movie Night!

Hot Dogs, Popcorn, Nachos, Hot Pretzels, candy, hot chocolate, and Fountain Drinks available at the snack bar. Bring Blankets and Beach Chairs.

Movie Time: 7:00 pm please arrive at 6:30 pm to claim your spot! 

DONATIONS ARE SUGGESTED TO SUPPORT THE LEAGUE 

*We also need a few volunteers to help ensure everything goes smoothly, email Katherine Hammack at katherine@rbvll.org if you want to lend a hand!

Hope to see you at the fields,

 

 

 

 

 

    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 9 hours ago on September 18, 2017
  • By:
  • Last Modified: September 18, 2017 @ 3:13 pm
  • Filed Under: Local

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

American Legion Weekly Menu

Read More →