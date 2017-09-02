RBV Loses to Westfield Wolverines 28-0

Kyle Williams Westview Head Football Coach: “Coming into tonight’s game we knew that Rancho Buena Vista was going to bring a lot of heat on us but our first concern was to make sure that we protect up front. We did well on that and gave our QB time to make great reads along with good accurate passes.” “We went in tonight’s game we would take what they would give us. We felt that we had a difficult time running the ball and running straight drop back passes. But our quick game was there for us as we moved the ball in the first two quarters and went to the running game in the second half.”

For the Westview Wolverines at 2-0 quarterback Beau Nelson threw the ball 21 completions of 37 attempts for 296 yards, Kquamei Wolford had 5 receptions for 77 yards, Ben O’Brian had 5 receptions for 115 yards. For the Longhorns at Rancho Buena Vista at 1-1 Dorien Richardson led all rushers as he carried the ball 20 times for 95 yards. Matthew Llerenas 6 completions out of 13 attempts for 34 yards. Westview will take on the Dons of Catheral Catholic on the road while the Longhorns of Rancho Buena Vista will go up the road a bit as they take on archrival Vista both games are Friday, September 8, 2017 at 7:00 pm

David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer-Rancho Buena Vista High School-Vista, CA-After a 41-0 win over the Fallbrook Warriors last Friday, the Wolverines of Westview High School went to the ground game and it worked as the offensive line opened the holes for the running game. Their second shutout of the season as they shutout 2 opponents 69-0 and tonight defeated the Longhorns of Rancho Buena Vista by a 28-0. Scoring on touchdown runs by Joe Bennett and teammate Marcellus Kamins.