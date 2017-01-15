Loading...
RBV Longhorn First Wrestler To Reach Finals In School’s History

David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer-Temecula High School-Temecula, CA -Saturday, January 14, 2017:

The Rancho Buena Vista Longhorns finished in 22nd place with 63 points and Oscar Nellis carries a 2016-17 record of 23-7 and the son of athletic director Marty Nellis made history Saturday night as he became the first Longhorn Wrestler to reach the finals in the school’s history.

In the first round of the 2017 Battle for the Belt Tournament that was held at Temecula High School, as which considered one of the best tournaments in the nation Oscar Nellis out of Rancho Buena Vista High School and the son of athletic director Marty Nellis, received a bye in the pigtail round, in the round of 32, Nellis went on and defeated Jacob Corvarubbas of Chandler High of Arizona with a fall in a time of 3:30, in the round of 16 the Longhorn defeated Kade Uyesaka of Del Sol of Nevada by a fall of 5:37, in the quarter finals he defeated Andres Duron of Cibola High of Arizona by a 9-5 score. In the semi final round he defeated Matt Hruby of Vacaville by a 2-1 score and reached the championship round and lost defeated by freshman Devin Murphy of Clovis North by a 10-4 score.
1. Poway 289.5
2. Vacaville 176.5
3. Clovis North 160.0
4. Green Valley 159.0
5. St John Bosco 158.0
6. Sultana 149.0
7. Dinuba 147.5
8. Temecula Valley 113.0
9. Frontier/BAK 112.0
10. Esperanza 111.0
11. Palm Desert 110.5
12. Cibola 108.0
13. Yucaipa 106.5
14. Clovis West 97.5
15. Martin Luther King 96.0
16. Temescal Canyon 91.0
17. Downey 79.0
18. James Logan 72.0
19. Hemet 69.0
20. Pine Creek 68.5
21. Barstow 66.5
22. Rancho Buena Vista 63.0
23. Etiwanda 62.0
24. Monache 61.5
25. Cimarron Memorial 60.5
26. Santiago/COR 59.5
27. Bellarmine Prep (San Jose) 57.0
27. Mira Costa 57.0
29. San Marcos/SD 56.5
30. Calvary Chapel/SA 54.5
31. Oak Hills 52.5
32. Chandler 52.0
33. Exeter 46.0
34. Birmingham 45.5
35. Bishop Gorman 45.0
36. San Fernando 44.5
37. Vista/SD 42.5
38. Canyon/Anaheim 42.0
39. Great Oak 41.0
40. Elsinore 39.0
41. Paso Robles 37.0
41. Righetti 37.0
43. St Joseph/Santa Maria 34.0
44. San Clemente 33.0
44. Steele Canyon 33.0
46. Shadow Ridge 32.0
46. Valhalla 32.0
48. Ramona/SD 27.0
49. Paloma Valley 25.0
50. Dos Pueblos 24.0
50. Temecula Balley 24.0
52. San Marino 23.5
53. Imperial 21.5
54. Bonita 21.0
54. Chaparral 21.0
54. Helix Charter 21.0
57. Del Sol 19.0
58. Canyon Springs 14.0
58. Carlsbad 14.0
58. Scripps Ranch 14.0
61. Cathedral City 13.0
62. Holtville 11.0
62. Otay Ranch 11.0
64. Lakeside 10.0
64. San Ysidro 10.0
66. Southwest 8.0
67. Colony 5.0
68. Calexico 1.0
69. Arroyo Grande and Pine Creek tied with 0.0
