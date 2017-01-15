RBV Longhorn First Wrestler To Reach Finals In School’s History

David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer-Temecula High School-Temecula, CA -Saturday, January 14, 2017:

The Rancho Buena Vista Longhorns finished in 22nd place with 63 points and Oscar Nellis carries a 2016-17 record of 23-7 and the son of athletic director Marty Nellis made history Saturday night as he became the first Longhorn Wrestler to reach the finals in the school’s history.

In the first round of the 2017 Battle for the Belt Tournament that was held at Temecula High School, as which considered one of the best tournaments in the nation Oscar Nellis out of Rancho Buena Vista High School and the son of athletic director Marty Nellis, received a bye in the pigtail round, in the round of 32, Nellis went on and defeated Jacob Corvarubbas of Chandler High of Arizona with a fall in a time of 3:30, in the round of 16 the Longhorn defeated Kade Uyesaka of Del Sol of Nevada by a fall of 5:37, in the quarter finals he defeated Andres Duron of Cibola High of Arizona by a 9-5 score. In the semi final round he defeated Matt Hruby of Vacaville by a 2-1 score and reached the championship round and lost defeated by freshman Devin Murphy of Clovis North by a 10-4 score.