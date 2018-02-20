RBV Little League Scorekeeping Clinic

If you are interested in learning how to keep score, RBVLL is holding it’s annual Scorekeeping Clinic.
Date: Thursday, February 22, 2018
Time: 6:00 pm
Location: RBVLL Club House
This is an especially great opportunity for those 12 years old and up who would like to be on the youth scorekeeping list and eligible to be paid for your services. It is of critical importance to attend this training to be included on the list of eligible youth scorekeepers.
You will learn the following:
- Ensure that every player has played the minimum play required
- Ensure that the pitching eligibility is covered properly
- Record exact game situation in the event of a protested or suspended game
- Record the final score of the game, if score is kept in particular division of play
- Assist umpires in providing a record of game proceedings
Please RSVP your attendance via email to Ryan at ryan.blair@rbvll.org
This is a great way to support our league and for our RBVLL youth to make a little pocket change! We look forward to another great season of baseball at
RBVLL.
P.S. The assigned home team is responsible for providing scorekeeping and often will “hire out” for these services. Those who attend the training will be
placed on the list distributed to Team Parents. This applies for mostly Major and AAA games.