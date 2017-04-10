RBV Film Festival Ushers in A New Generation of Filmmakers

Alexander Kriksciun ….A sizable portion of the Rancho Buena Vista High School students and staff pride themselves on the opportunities available for young artists, whether they be musicians, painters, sculptors, or filmmakers. On Tuesday, March 11th at 6pm, the filmmakers have an opportunity to shine at the Rancho Buena Vista High School Film Festival.

The RBVHS Film Festival has been around for the last 14 years, and with it, has helped to foster the growth and development of many young filmmakers, many who continue their passion later in their life.. Alumni from Rancho Buena Vista’s Film Program have attended prestigious film schools, such as UCLA, NYU, and USC, with some students securing jobs in the field. Students have gone on to work with Jerry Bruckheimer, as publicists, at talent agencies, and one former student even had a film screen at the Cannes Film Festival.

The eight films to be shown at the film festival were created by students enrolled in the Film Studies class at Rancho Buena Vista High School; Melissa Neumann, the teacher of the film studies class, had this to say when asked for her favorite element of the film festival, “Everything comes from the students…Seeing the direction, music, writing, everything coming together is a special feeling.”

The Rancho Buena Film Festival will take place on Tuesday, March 11th at 6pm in the Performing Arts Center at Rancho Buena Vista High School. Tickets are $5 and available at the door.