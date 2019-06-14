Loading...
RBV -Fall Ball Registration Opens

By   /  June 13, 2019  /  No Comments

Fall Ball registration is officially open! If your child is moving up a division next spring, we strongly encourage playing that division in the fall to get them ready for the Spring Season.

Early bird discount available until July 31 – save $10.

Also, we have a new website that will make it much easier to submit documents, communicate with your team, manage schedules and more.

Sign up for Fall Ball

Fall Ball Details

  • Divisions available from T-Ball to Intermediate (lead offs, 50-foot pitching, 70-foot bases)
  • Practices start after Labor Day.
  • Games start on September 9th.
  • There is one batting and one fielding practice per week.
  • All games are played on Saturdays.
  • T-shirt and hats are provided.
  • Winter Ball is open boundaries, and proof of address is not required.
  • It’s a great time for kids outside our boundaries to play together.
  • Competition is less intense, and the level of play is slightly below the Spring Season.
