RBV -Fall Ball Registration Opens

Fall Ball registration is officially open! If your child is moving up a division next spring, we strongly encourage playing that division in the fall to get them ready for the Spring Season.
Early bird discount available until July 31 – save $10.
Also, we have a new website that will make it much easier to submit documents, communicate with your team, manage schedules and more.
Sign up for Fall Ball
- Click here to go to our new website.
- Choose the division.
- Create your account.
- Register your player.
- Volunteer as a manager, coach, team parent or board member.
Fall Ball Details
- Divisions available from T-Ball to Intermediate (lead offs, 50-foot pitching, 70-foot bases)
- Practices start after Labor Day.
- Games start on September 9th.
- There is one batting and one fielding practice per week.
- All games are played on Saturdays.
- T-shirt and hats are provided.
- Winter Ball is open boundaries, and proof of address is not required.
- It’s a great time for kids outside our boundaries to play together.
- Competition is less intense, and the level of play is slightly below the Spring Season.