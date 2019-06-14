RBV -Fall Ball Registration Opens

Fall Ball registration is officially open! If your child is moving up a division next spring, we strongly encourage playing that division in the fall to get them ready for the Spring Season.

Early bird discount available until July 31 – save $10.

Also, we have a new website that will make it much easier to submit documents, communicate with your team, manage schedules and more.

Sign up for Fall Ball

Click here to go to our new website.

Choose the division.

Create your account.

Register your player.

Volunteer as a manager, coach, team parent or board member.

Fall Ball Details