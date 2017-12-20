Loading...
RBV Boys Basketball Defeats Calipatria High School 82-53

December 20, 2017

David A. Willauer-Contributing-Writer-12-19-17:  In a first round contest of the Cougars Boys Basketball Classic that was held at Calipatria High School, the Longhorns of Rancho Buena Vista improve their record to 5-3 as they defeated the Calipatria Hornets by an 82-53 score.  Calipatria High School is near El Centro.

Noah Fields led the Longhorns with 14 points, 13 points each by Jamul Bell, Janso Danso and Jack Bailey.

The Longhorns will take on the Bulldogs of Calexico on Wednesday, December 20, 2017 in a second round game.
  Sports

